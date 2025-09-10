Deion Sanders makes stunning Colorado Buffaloes quarterback decision
By Matt Reed
The Colorado Buffaloes look drastically different on offense this college football season than they were in 2024 with Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter leading the group, and head coach Deion Sanders already has to enlist a new vision for the team after a slow start to their new campaign.
RELATED: College football fans left stunned by gauntlet schedule for Florida Gators
According to ESPN insider Pete Thamel, the Buffaloes will be moving to third-string quarterback Ryan Staub instead of five-star freshman Julian Lewis and senior transfer Kaidon Salter.
Last season, Colorado went 9-3 during the regular season after Sanders and Co. had a brilliant offensive season in the Big 12, however, over the first two games of this new season the Buffaloes have looked far less dynamic without Heisman Trophy winner Hunter and Sanders now in the NFL.
While Sanders' group doesn't have the most challenging schedule ahead, the Buffaloes do have two ranked opponents in the next six weeks, including back-to-back matchups against Iowa State and Utah.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Sunday night cinema, college football 'cupcake' issue, and more
CFB: 3 biggest headlines from Week 2 of 2025 college football season
CFB: Bill Belichick gives blunt answer to why Patriots scouts are banned from Chapel Hill
MLB: Mets' last World Series-winning manager dies at 82
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer denies $28 million Kawhi Leonard allegations
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN’s Orlovsky compares Philadelphia Eagles duo to Brady and Belichick