San Francisco 49ers could lose star tight end George Kittle for extended period
By Matt Reed
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the biggest wild cards in the NFL during the 2025 season simply due to the fact that Kyle Shanahan's team is already facing some severe injury concerns similarly to the way that they did last year, and that list is growing after one week of the new campaign.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that after the depth of the 49ers receiving group is going to be tested even further after George Kittle left Sunday's game with an injury and now it's expected that he could miss between three to five games for San Francisco.
This news comes after San Francisco has already been forced to play its Week 1 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks without key wideouts like Brandon Aiyuk and Jauan Jennings, while the team has been forced to rely even more heavily on Christian McCaffrey and second-year receiver Ricky Pearsall.
Without Kittle playing, Brock Purdy is missing out on one of the league's best tight end targets and it puts the 49ers back into a similar position that they were in last season when their passing game was decimated with injuries.
San Francisco recently signed Kendrick Bourne to a short-term contract simply to add another piece to the team's receiving corps, however, if the 49ers want to make a splash in the NFC again they'll need some injury luck to finally return to their favor.
