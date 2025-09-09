San Francisco 49ers could lose star tight end George Kittle for extended period

Headlines:

— What we learned from #Vikings-#Bears https://t.co/Y5bwh7giWc

— The #Eagles traded for Tank Bigsby https://t.co/tF6qZMFpgi

— Caleb to keep growing https://t.co/hkEPDVACEG

— Kittle out 3-5 weeks, Purdy up in the air https://t.co/5vKaFAqy8V

— Week 1 surprises…