The 2018 QB class is building a case as the NFL’s greatest ever
The 2018 NFL Draft quarterback class keeps making history, and we're still only scratching the surface of what they might accomplish. As the 2025 season kicks off, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold continue building a collective résumé that has people talking about all-time greatness.
Their numbers tell quite a story. A recent Rookie Watch report highlighted just how dominant this group has become, labeling the 2018 class as potentially the greatest quarterback collection ever drafted together.
Collectively, they've racked up more than 100,000 total yards and 750 touchdowns. That's the kind of production that cements legacies.
Josh Allen leads the way with 26,828 yards and 266 touchdowns, turning the Buffalo Bills into perennial playoff contenders with his cannon arm and surprising mobility.
Lamar Jackson has completely transformed the Baltimore Ravens' offense, posting 20,268 yards and 202 touchdowns while redefining what a dual-threat quarterback can accomplish.
Baker Mayfield found new life with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, tallying 24,999 yards and 184 touchdowns while proving his resilience across multiple franchises.
Even Sam Darnold, often overlooked, has contributed 16,533 yards and 112 touchdowns as a steady presence for the Seattle Seahawks.
What makes this group special isn't just individual talent. It's how they've adapted, grown, and elevated their respective teams while setting new standards for the position.
The 2018 class entered the league with question marks. Seven years later, they're answering those questions by rewriting what we expect from quarterback greatness.
