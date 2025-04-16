Commanders take 20-man NFL Draft prospect group on legendary Topgolf trip
By Tyler Reed
Arguably, the biggest surprise of the 2024 NFL season was the successful play of the Washington Commanders.
Before the start of the season, it felt the franchise might be in the infancy stages of a rebuild. However, the play by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels moved the rebuild up drastically.
The Commanders scored a surprise upset victory over the NFC's number one-seeded Detroit Lions, which earned the team an NFC Championship appearance.
However, now, the team is looking forward to building on that success with another strong draft class for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Apparently, the franchise is trying something different when looking for talent in this year's draft pool. According to Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post, the team took 20 draft prospects to Topgolf.
According to Jhabvala, this past Tuesday, the Commanders took the 20 prospects to Topgolf because general manager Adam Peters and head coach Dan Quinn felt that it was a relaxed environment to see how players interact with one another.
Golf has had quite a moment this past week. The PGA Tour is coming off its most iconic weekend in the Masters Tournament, and now, the sport is being used to examine potential NFL draft picks.
Imagine the story that will be told if one of those prospects becomes a Hall of Famer, and coach Quinn admits it was this outing that caused the team to select them. ESPN would be salivating for the '30 for 30'.
