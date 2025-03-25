USC star JuJu Watkins suffers scary knee injury
By Josh Sanchez
USC women's basketball star JuJu Watkins sent the sports world into a whirlwind on Monday night when she went down with a scary knee injury.
Watkins was driving to the basket when she went down with a non-contact knee injury and was screaming in pain on the court.
She was carried off of the court and immediately taken to the locker room after the injury.
Watkins is undeniably one of the best players in the nation, and key to USC's success in the tournament.
At the time of her injury, USC was winning 13-2.
This season, the Trojans guard is averaging 24.6 points, 7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game.
The 19-year-old was named the 2025 Big Ten Player of the Year and a unanimous first-team All-American, following up her Freshman of the Year campaign.
There is no word on the extent of Watkins' injury, but Trojans and college basketball fans will be holding their collective breath that she is able to return to the court during the tournament after the scary scene.
