Kiki Iriafen NIL Worth: How much does USC star make in endorsements?
By Josh Sanchez
The USC women's basketball program had a major get ahead of the 2024-25 college basketball season when highly-sought after transfer Kiki Iriafen made the move to Los Angeles from the Stanford Cardinal.
Iriafen was the Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year and Karina McClain Award winner for best power forward in the nation during her final season at Stanford, and picked up right where she left off at USC.
The 6-foot-3 Iriafen is a force in the paint and was named first-team All-Big Ten in her first year with the Trojans.
Iriafen's star power is on the rise and she's expected to be one of the top picks in the 2025 WNBA Draft, potentially a top-five selection.
Entering her senior year, Iriafen's NIL value is also on the rise with her evaluation at upward of $700,000, according to MSN.
This season at USC, Iriafen is averaging 18.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.
Before becoming a college basketball sensation, Iriafen, whose full name is Okikiola Iriafen, was a five-star recruit out of Harvard-Westlake School in Los Angeles. She helped lead her team to a CIF Souther Section Division I title and left school as the all-time leader in points and rebound.
Iriafen was a McDonald's All-American and a a two-time Los Angeles Daily News Player of the Year.
With JuJu Watkins out for the remainder of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the Trojans will rely heavily on Iriafen to carry the team to the promised land.
