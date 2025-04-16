UFC's Nina Drama, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley match energy with goth-inspired linkup
By Tyler Reed
WWE fans are anxiously counting down the hours until the start of the biggest weekend of the year for the sport, WrestleMania.
WrestleMania 41 takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium.
The buildup for the big week is always a string of media obligations for WWE superstars, and none are more in demand than 'Mami', Rhea Ripley.
RELATED: Rhea Ripley breaks internet with bikini selfie to kick off WrestleMania week
Ripley's rise to the top of the WWE was meteoric, and now, the former WWE Women's World Champion is looking to get back her gold this weekend at the big event.
However, before she gets there, Mami has one more major interview this week with UFC personality Nina-Marie Daniele.
Nina "Drama's" rise to being one of the top media personalities in MMA is similar to the quick rise of Ripley in the squared circle.
So, the meeting between the two is a meeting between two stars from different realms, and Nina Drama was dressed to impress with her gothic-inspired look.
On her official X/Twitter account, Nina Drama asked fans to rate her fit ahead of her meeting with Ripley.
The UFC media star rocked a look that Ripley's fans know all too well, as the former women's champion has long been known for her goth-inspired fashion.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
VIRAL: Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff
CFB: Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays serving absolute abomination 'Cotton Candy Fries' at home games
NFL: Free agent running back shares staggering workout video with strong message
WNBA: Hailey Van Lith foreshadowed WNBA Draft future with meaningful tattoo
SPORTS MEDIA: Atlanta Braves reporter secured woman's phone number while on live TV