The Big Lead

UFC's Nina Drama, WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley match energy with goth-inspired linkup

UFC personality Nina Drama matches Rhea Ripley's energy with a goth-inspired look for their WrestleMania week linkup.

By Tyler Reed

Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field.
Women’s World Championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch during Wrestlemania XL Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

WWE fans are anxiously counting down the hours until the start of the biggest weekend of the year for the sport, WrestleMania.

WrestleMania 41 takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, in the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium.

The buildup for the big week is always a string of media obligations for WWE superstars, and none are more in demand than 'Mami', Rhea Ripley.

RELATED: Rhea Ripley breaks internet with bikini selfie to kick off WrestleMania week

Ripley's rise to the top of the WWE was meteoric, and now, the former WWE Women's World Champion is looking to get back her gold this weekend at the big event.

Rhea Riple
Rhea Ripley during Wrestlemania Night 1 at SoFi Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

However, before she gets there, Mami has one more major interview this week with UFC personality Nina-Marie Daniele.

Nina "Drama's" rise to being one of the top media personalities in MMA is similar to the quick rise of Ripley in the squared circle.

So, the meeting between the two is a meeting between two stars from different realms, and Nina Drama was dressed to impress with her gothic-inspired look.

On her official X/Twitter account, Nina Drama asked fans to rate her fit ahead of her meeting with Ripley.

The UFC media star rocked a look that Ripley's fans know all too well, as the former women's champion has long been known for her goth-inspired fashion.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

VIRAL: Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff

CFB: Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss

MLB: Toronto Blue Jays serving absolute abomination 'Cotton Candy Fries' at home games

NFL: Free agent running back shares staggering workout video with strong message

WNBA: Hailey Van Lith foreshadowed WNBA Draft future with meaningful tattoo

SPORTS MEDIA: Atlanta Braves reporter secured woman's phone number while on live TV

Home/Sports Media