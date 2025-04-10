UConn star Paige Bueckers keeps finding ways to make herself more likable
By Matt Reed
Paige Bueckers has had an amazing last week for herself after winning a national championship with the Connecticut Huskies and moving one step closer to being the first pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft.
Just last year, Bueckers made headlines after becoming the first college basketball star (male or female) to have her own shoe deal while still competing at UConn after Nike dropped the G.T. Hustle 3.
However, as the WNBA drafts nears and more stories start to come out about Bueckers and her college career with Connecticut, the national champion becomes more and more likable.
After recently appearing on a series of national television programs, Bueckers has become even more of a star, similar to current WNBA players like Caitlin Clark and Sabrina Ionescu that were each selected first overall in their respective draft classes.
An interesting story was told though about Bueckers in the comments section of a YouTube video from her appearance on The Today Show, where a man alleges that the UConn superstar was the only student in one of her college classes to reach out to her professor after their father passed away mid-semester.
The commenter also stated that Bueckers went on to get "an A" in the class, but the entire story (if true) just shows what kind of person and player a WNBA team will be getting in this year's draft.
