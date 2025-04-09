Brayden Burries commits to Arizona, cements Wildcats as preseason title favorites
The Arizona Wildcats continued to build an impressive recruiting class for the 2025 offseason, landing 5-star combo guard Brayden Burries on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Paul Biancardi.
The Wildcats are in the midst of a stellar offseason under head coach Tommy Lloyd. Burries is the second 5-star prospect to join their class in the last few weeks, as Koa Peat committed in late March, and five star forward Dwayne Aristodes also committed to come to Arizona earlier in the season. Bryce James, son of LeBron James and three-star prospect, also joined the class.
Lloyd has proven to be an incredible recruiter in his tenure in the desert, with a knack for finding talented guards who can score and run with any team in the sport.
Of the players Lloyd has found, Burries might be the best fit for his high-speed system. He's a big bodied combo guard capable of running at both the point and the two, who can really devastate offensively. He's a skilled shooter with a lethal outside shot and punishing mid-range jumpers who can thrive in transition, even if he lacks the first step to penetrate as effectively in the half-court.
Pairing him with long athletes like Peat and Aristodes will give the Wildcats a devastating potential inside-out game in the half-court, and a terrifying trio of options in transition.
But odds are good the Wildcats aren't done yet. Power forward Henri Veesaar has transferred to North Carolina, and Arizona will likely want a veteran guard or two in the portal to help bolster this roster for next season.
The Wildcats are as talented as any team in the country, and with Lloyd's aggressive go-go style of play, they figure to be one of the early favorites to bring home a title next season.
