Texas Tech basketball star JT Toppin's NIL value reportedly skyrockets with return
Texas Tech's talismanic superstar big man JT Toppin has decided to return to the Red Raiders next season, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.
Toppin is getting a hefty check to return to Lubbock instead of heading to the NBA. CBS Sports' Matt Norlander reported that Toppin's NIL deal is expected to be in the $4 million range for next season, making him one of the highest-paid athletes in college basketball.
Jeff Goodman of Field of 68 pointed out the business at play here, noting that Toppin's deal in Lubbock will pay him significantly more than he likely would have received from the NBA in the draft, where he was projected as a late first to mid-second round pick.
Toppin's return makes Texas Tech a preseason favorite for next season. He was one of the best players in the country last season, and won Big 12 Player of the Year, averaging 18.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season.
Toppin was particularly dominant in the NCAA Tournament; he averaged 19.3 points and 11 rebounds over four games, while also posting a double double in every game in the tournament.
Paying one of the best players in the country a king's ransom to return is a brilliant move by the Red Raiders. They hit big when they brought Toppin in in the transfer portal last year, as the sophomore blossomed into a dominant offensive and defensive force in the paint, the kind of player who can thrive in college.
But for all of his dominance in college, Toppin does feel like a bit of a tweener in the pros. He's small for a post presence in the NBA, but a perfect college player capable of controlling games. Paying him to stay makes sense for everyone involved.
It's not clear what Toppin's deal will mean for the NIL market; he could be an outlier in the market. After all, it's not every day that a conference player of the year comes back to school. But, the money makes it clear that in the right situation, and for the right price, you can convince a great player to stay where he's thriving.
