Masters voice Jim Nantz turned down surprising CBS television job in 2004
Jim Nantz will anchor CBS' coverage of The Masters for the 40th consecutive year. His impressive streak was nearly cut short.
CBS offered Nantz the chance to anchor its signature morning show, CBS This Morning, in 2004. Nantz shared the story of his decision to reject the offer in an interview with Golf magazine that published Wednesday.
Nantz, 65, revealed the story for just the second time ever; the first time was while delivering a eulogy for Arnold Palmer in 2016.
Nantz said it had been a painstaking negotiation, and the job had promised to redefine Nantz’s career and schedule. “I couldn’t give up on the childhood dream,” Nantz said he told Palmer . “I just couldn’t.”
The Masters will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2036, which a story published last week by The Athletic circled as a possible retirement date for Nantz. Not necessarily, he told Golf Magazine.
“Look, I get why this is a story," he told James Colgan, "but I’m not counting down the days until the end of my childhood dream. I’m just not.”
Congrats to Nantz for being able to work his dream job for most of his years on the planet – and here's hoping for many more.
