Dolphins release statement after police respond to Tyreek Hill domestic incident
The Miami Dolphins released a statement Wednesday, two days after police responded to a call about a domestic incident at the home of Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
RELATED: NFL star Tyreek Hill involved in 'domestic dispute,' police respond: report
"On Monday, we were informed that the police were called to Tyreek Hill’s home, and after conversations with Tyreek and members of his family, the police departed the residence without further incident and the case was closed," the statement read, via Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640 South Florida. "We have since been in communication with Tyreek and the NFL and will have no further comment on the matter."
Local 10 News in Miami reported Wednesday that Alesia Vaccaro, Hill's mother-in-law, called police claiming she saw Hill throw a laptop on the floor, then grab his daughter and begin walking toward the balcony of their residence.
Hill, 31, was described as “very aggressive and impulsive” by his mother-in-law, who said she feared for her daughter’s safety, the incident report stated.
Keeta Hill said she is “in the process of filing for a divorce” from the wide receiver, according to police, while the report claims Tyreek Hill told officers he had just returned from training and was discussing therapy with his wife when their argument escalated.
Hill is an eight-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro and won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: NBA mock draft has familiar March Madness names cracking the top ten
MLB: Ex-MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel one of dozens dead in nightclub catastrophe
NBA: Nikola Jokic's odds for his next NBA team has a typical betting favorite
NFL: Colts tackle Braden Smith bravely opens up on mental health struggles
SPORTS MEDIA: 2025 Sports Emmys nominations revealed
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit photos, behind-the-scenes video goes viral