UConn star Azzi Fudd's mom goes viral for amazing shirt at national championship
By Josh Sanchez
The UConn women's basketball team put on a show on Sunday afternoon, steamrolling Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks by 23 points, 82-59, to win the national championship.
It was the 12th national championship for the Huskies under legendary head coach Geno Auriemma.
Leading the way for UConn was its trio of stars -- Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong -- with Fudd taking home the Most Outstanding Player award for the Final Four.
MORE: Kevin Durant shows love to UConn stars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd during championship win
Fudd recorded 24 points, five rebounds, and three steals in the game.
While Fudd was putting on a show on the court, her mother, Katie Fudd, was stealing the show in the stands thanks to an incredible slogan on her t-shirt. Momma Fudd's shirt read, "Fudd Around And Find Out" with the Huskies logo.
The shirt's are available on AzziFudd.com, replacing the Huskies logo with an "AZ35" mark, for a cool $45.
MORE: UConn star Azzi Fudd makes official announcement on her future
With Fudd returning to UConn for her final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 college basketball season, it's only a matter of time until the shirts sell out as the UConn fanbase gears up to show their support for the defending national champions in their quest for a repeat.
Fudd and Sarah Strong will give the Huskies every opportunity to get the job done once again.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
Weekend Roundup: Duke chokes, Paige's world, Ovechkin makes history, and more
CBB: Paige Bueckers, Geno Auriemma share emotional moment after UConn national championship
NFL: Eagles fan shows support for Saquon Barkley with insanely detailed tattoo
MLB: Red Sox outfielder reveals 2022 suicide attempt in Netflix documentary
SPORTS MEDIA: Shaquille O’Neal makes a wild Victor Wembanyama claim