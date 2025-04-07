The Big Lead

UConn star Azzi Fudd's mom goes viral for amazing shirt at national championship

Katie Fudd, the mother of UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd, went viral during the national championship game for rocking an incredible shirt.

By Josh Sanchez

UConn stars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong speak to the media after the national championship.
UConn stars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong speak to the media after the national championship. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The UConn women's basketball team put on a show on Sunday afternoon, steamrolling Dawn Staley and the South Carolina Gamecocks by 23 points, 82-59, to win the national championship.

It was the 12th national championship for the Huskies under legendary head coach Geno Auriemma.

Leading the way for UConn was its trio of stars -- Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd, and Sarah Strong -- with Fudd taking home the Most Outstanding Player award for the Final Four.

Fudd recorded 24 points, five rebounds, and three steals in the game.

While Fudd was putting on a show on the court, her mother, Katie Fudd, was stealing the show in the stands thanks to an incredible slogan on her t-shirt. Momma Fudd's shirt read, "Fudd Around And Find Out" with the Huskies logo.

The shirt's are available on AzziFudd.com, replacing the Huskies logo with an "AZ35" mark, for a cool $45.

With Fudd returning to UConn for her final year of eligibility in the 2025-26 college basketball season, it's only a matter of time until the shirts sell out as the UConn fanbase gears up to show their support for the defending national champions in their quest for a repeat.

Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd gets confettied by her teammates while interviewed by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe.
Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd gets confettied by her teammates while interviewed by ESPN reporter Holly Rowe. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Fudd and Sarah Strong will give the Huskies every opportunity to get the job done once again.

