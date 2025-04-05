Eagles fan shows support for Saquon Barkley with insanely detailed tattoo
By Tyler Reed
The goal when the Philadelphia Eagles made the decision to bring in running back Saquon Barkley was to make the team a Super Bowl contender.
Well, it just took one season, Barkley helped lead the franchise to a dominating Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, who had visions of a three-peat dancing in their head.
The former New York Giants star has now etched his legacy with his new team, and the fans are already showing their thanks for Barkley's decision to play in Philadelphia.
Eagles fans have long been known as one of the more passionate fan bases in the NFL, and one fan of the team is cementing that statement with his latest decision.
The passionate Eagles fan has now made Barkley a permanent part of his anatomy with one of the most detailed tattoos ever designed.
It has to be absolutely wild to know that people love you so much that they are willing to get a tattoo of you on their body. Or they may find it frightening and want to file a restraining order on you.
Either way, nobody will ever question the passion of this Eagles fan. Although, he is probably hoping that Barkley stays in Philadelphia for the rest of his career. It would be kind of hilarious if Barkley jumped to the Dallas Cowboys.
