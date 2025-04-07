Kevin Durant shows love to UConn stars Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd during championship win
The UConn Huskies became national champions with an 82-59 win over South Carolina. Paige Bueckers finally got a ring after falling short in the past during her 4-year college career. She was excellent in the game as well, finishing the game with 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.
Two of her teammates led the Huskies in scoring, with guard Azzi Fudd and forward Sarah Strong both notching 24 points in the decisive game. Their performance was downright dominant, and praise flowed on social media throughout the game. Even Kevin Durant had to weigh in on social media.
"Azzi is just surgical.. Paige is just an all around monster…. Sarah strong, my goodness, how did u get so good so early??? Great bump on espn," Durant wrote in a post on X.
The women's game continues to go from strength to strength, and things will only get better for the likes of Bueckers, Fudd, and Strong after their wonderful March Madness run. This national title was UConn's 12th Women's NCAA Tournament win, making it a record-breaking achievement for the team.
Paige Bueckers was already the presumptive No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming WNBA Draft, and this serves only to further lock that in. Having finally become a champion in college, she can move on to the pros without any regrets. And while Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong aren't joining her just yet, this is a massive moment for both as well.
