Shaquille O’Neal makes a wild Victor Wembanyama claim
Shaquille O'Neal never minces his words; that is part of what has made the NBA legend such a beloved media figure. It doesn't matter if fans are going to like what he has to say; Shaq just speaks his mind without reservation. Unfortunately, that means he sometimes has some unpleasant things to say about big men in the modern era.
During his prime, Shaquille O'Neal was unstoppable; he led the Lakers to a threepeat and bagged three consecutive Finals MVPs in the process. And Shaquille O'Neal thinks that it would have been the same result if he played in the modern era, claiming that he would make shooting bigs like Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren 'quit'.
"I hate putting myself forward in time, but I will make both of them f***ing quit. Oh, yeah. I'm going to back his a** elbow right in his f***ing mouth. You know what he's going to do all night? Shoot them motherf***ing three," O'Neal said on his podcast about Victor Wembanyama and Chet Homgren.
"I'm gonna run right behind you and f***ing post and you're gonna be screaming, you got three seconds to go, I'm gonna make them f***ing quit."
Shaquille O'Neal was a 300-pound behemoth during his era, his physicality would indeed be a problem for Victor Wembanyama and Chet Holmgren, who have slighter builds. He might face mobility issues in the modern game, though. Shaq could not play all that much away from the basket.
This has become the latest soundbite in a series of players from past NBA eras implying that they would dominate today's league. It's impossible to prove what would have actually happened, but Shaq is unlikely to change his stance on the matter.
