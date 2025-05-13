Anthony Edwards credits Steph Curry for helping him put Warriors on the brink
By Joe Lago
In a scene that has become so familiar at Chase Center, the helpless opponent could only watch as 3-pointers rained down in rapid succession. The offensive barrage demoralized the defense and created such a comfortable lead that the stupendous display of long-range shooting effectively ended the game.
Only Stephen Curry wasn't doing the 3-point bombing. It was Anthony Edwards.
RELATED: Steph Curry shares realistic timeline on when he'll return from hamstring injury
Edwards did his best Curry impression Monday in San Francisco by effortlessly burying back-to-back deep 3s while scoring 11 points during a decisive 17-0 third-quarter run for an 85-68 lead. The Minnesota Timberwolves cruised from there to defeat the Golden State Warriors 117-110 and take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series.
The second-half eruption by Edwards followed a first half dominated by Julius Randle, who scored 19 of his game-high 31 points before halftime. However, Edwards' pyrotechnics from distance broke Golden State's resolve as it suffered a third straight loss with Curry sidelined by an untimely hamstring strain.
After the game, Edwards shared just how integral Curry has been to his newfound shooting confidence while they were USA teammates at last summer's Paris Olympics.
"Just from working out with him in the summer," the 23-year-old Edwards said of how the 37-year-old Curry has helped hone his shooting skills and confidence.
Edwards and Curry met up during pregame warmups Monday and continued to exchange some playful banter during the game.
"I missed (a 3-pointer) and he told me, 'You ain't gonna make that. You was too open,'" Edwards recalled. "And I was like, 'I ain't never gonna stop shooting.' I learned that from you this summer."
Edwards said his 30-foot 3-pointer that beat the halftime buzzer set him up for a big third quarter. "That was a nice shot for me. It got me going," he said.
Minnesota has pushed Golden State to the brink of elimination. Unless Curry makes a miraculous comeback to save the Warriors' season in Game 5 on Wednesday at Target Center, the Wolves should advance to their second straight Western Conference finals.
