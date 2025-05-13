Jayson Tatum's devastating injury could end Boston Celtics' NBA Playoffs run
By Matt Reed
The Boston Celtics have been favorites to win the NBA Finals and repeat as NBA champions since winning the championship in 2024, but their 2025 playoff hopes are hanging in the balance after a devastating Game 4 loss to the New York Knicks in more ways than one.
Boston fell behind to the Knicks 3-1 on Monday night at Madison Square Garden, but the bigger story for the Celtics was the loss of superstar scorer Jayson Tatum, who went down on the court in the fourth quarter.
Tatum was unable to finish the game, and based on his agonizing reaction it looks like his series and season could be over if it's the worst-case scenario for Joe Mazzulla's team.
After suffering the non-contact injury late in the game, Tatum was seen exiting the court in a wheelchair, which certainly doesn't spell optimism for the All-Star talent or his team heading forward in the postseason.
The series shifts back to Boston for Game 5 on Wednesday, but Celtics fans will be carefully looking at the injury report leading into that game to learn the fate of Tatum's injury as they pray for a miracle.
