Knicks star Jalen Brunson makes history with clutch NBA Playoffs performances
By Matt Reed
Everyone continues to talk about how bad the Luka Doncic trade was when the Dallas Mavericks sent the Slovenia star to the Los Angeles Lakers, but there's another NBA superstar that originated with the Western Conference team that is now tearing it up with the New York Knicks.
Jalen Brunson has become a bonafide superstar with the Knicks since joining, and as New York now holds a 3-1 lead over the defending champion Boston Celtics there's been a common theme later in games when it comes to the former Villanova Wildcats guard.
Since 1997, no NBA player has more fourth quarter points in their first 10 playoff games of a season than Brunson does with the Knicks. His 102 points so far late in games has eclipsed the marks set by Kobe Bryant on three separate occasions and Steph Curry.
Simply put, Brunson is proving that he's the most clutch player in the league at this moment, and while his supporting cast is certainly stepping up late in games as well New York will continue to ride the 28 year old throughout the postseason.
With New York's long wait to get back to winning an NBA Finals growing over the years, perhaps Brunson is the type of leader and finisher that the Knicks have desperately needed to get over that massive hurdle.
