Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner courtside for Knicks-Pacers Game 6
By Tyler Reed
The New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers are currently in the middle of a major battle in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
There's no argument that this series has been the most intriguing of the NBA Playoffs. Game 1 started with an epic choke by the Knicks, and now the Knicks have a chance to put the pressure on the Pacers by forcing a Game 7.
RELATED: Pacers fans have simple message for Knicks super fan Ben Stiller ahead of Game 6
Every big game involving the Knicks normally has a line of A-list fans sitting courtside to catch all the action. However, Game 6 is taking place in Indiana.
But that didn't stop Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner from cheering on their Knicks in an important elimination game.
The new Knicks power couple are rocking the iconic orange and blue from head to toe while cheering on their team. Can I just say, I need that fit that Chalamet is rocking, and I'm not even a Knicks fan.
Jenner is having fun with her Knicks fandom, as she posted a funny joke on her TikTok, regarding the team's postseason success.
Apparently, the Knicks are undefeated when Jenner is in attendance for their games in the postseason this year. You can bet your life that if the team wins Game 6, she and Chalamet will be in the front row for the biggest Game 7 in Knicks basketball history.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: J.R. Smith’s wild ‘ring fever’ moment with Jalen Brunson goes viral
MLB: Rookie of the Year Award favorite suffers season-ending injury
NHL: Oilers fans horrified after Connor McDavid touches Western Conference trophy
SPORTS MEDIA: Scott Hanson officially announces return to 'NFL Redzone'
VIRAL: Former NFL star Antonio Brown drops the worst rap song of 2025 with Kodak Black