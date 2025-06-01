Knicks, Yankees give New York sports fans a day to forget
By Tyler Reed
Saturday started with a lot of optimism for a New York sports fan. The New York Knicks were set to play in a pivotal Game 6 against the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. While the New York Yankees were looking to get one back on a Los Angeles Dodgers team that beat them in the 2024 World Series.
However, the dream of a great sports day turned into a nightmare that only a Boston fan could tell to a New York fan.
The Dodgers blasted the Yankees into another realm to take the weekend series before their final game on Sunday. An 18-2 loss is enough to strike fear into any pinestripe faithful that is hoping to meet the Dodgers in the Fall Classic this season.
The Knicks' season was laid to rest by one of their most hated enemies. The Pacers clinched their first NBA Finals appearance for the first time since 2000 with a 125-108 win. For the Knicks faithful, it will be another long offseason of knowing this team still can't get the job done.
It was a night to forget if you are a fan of both the Knicks and Yankees. Thankfully, the Dallas Cowboys weren't playing, or Yankees fans would have really been in their feelings. The sun will come out tomorrow, New York fans, you can bet your bottom dollar.
