WNBA star DiJonai Carrington rips ref for calling security after Wings-Sky game
By Josh Sanchez
WNBA referees have come under a lot of scrutiny this season and the latest incident took place following a game between the Dallas Wings and Chicago Sky.
The Sky were able to come out on top for their first win of the season, but controversial calls down the final stretch led to some continued converstation following the final whistle.
Reigning WNBA Most Improved Player DiJonai Carrington of the Wings approached crew chief Roy Gulbeyan about some of the bad calls.
MORE: Angel Reese tops WNBA list with most followers on Instagram
During the exchange, Gilbeyan called for security to get between the two which led to Carrington calling out the referee for "microaggressions" on social media.
"Security… when i’m literally having a civil conversation is insane," Carrington wrote on X. "Mind you, he called the “sEcUrItY” over there."
It is an interesting choice from Gulbeyan to make, especially considering there have been several midcourt confrontations following games throughout the season.
MORE: Caitlin Clark 'kicked out' of coach's seat in entertaining moment during Fever game
Recently, Indiana Fever guards Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham confronted a ref after the final buzzer when Clark felt she was fouled by the New York Liberty in a last-second loss.
The WNBA continues to grow, but the refs continue to be under more and more scrutiny because of their inconsistencies. Let's hope the issue gets figured out before it is too late.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: J.R. Smith’s wild ‘ring fever’ moment with Jalen Brunson goes viral
MLB: Rookie of the Year Award favorite suffers season-ending injury
NHL: Oilers fans horrified after Connor McDavid touches Western Conference trophy
SPORTS MEDIA: Scott Hanson officially announces return to 'NFL Redzone'
VIRAL: Former NFL star Antonio Brown drops the worst rap song of 2025 with Kodak Black