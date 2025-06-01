Epic timelapse video shows Indiana Fever-Pacers court transformation for NBA Playoffs
By Tyler Reed
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks are currently battling in a massive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
A Pacers win would punch the franchise's ticket to the NBA Finals. However, a loss takes the series back to Madison Square Garden, where rowdy Knicks fans will deliver an epic Game 7 atmosphere.
However, ot has been a busy few days for the crew at the Pacers' arena, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. On Friday, the arena hosted the Indiana Fever, which meant it would be a quick turnaround for the crew to have the arena ready for a Pacers Game 6.
The Pacers' social team shared an epic video of how the team changed the arena to get ready for the big game with the Knicks.
These videos will never get old. It's truly amazing to see the work that goes into the arenas to create an atmosphere that fans can be excited to be a part of.
Fans of the Pacers and Fever are probably hoping for a better outcome than what the Fever had during their two point loss to the Connecticut Sun Friday. Fever superstar Caitlin Clark is currently out with a quad strain.
The Fever will be back in action on June 3rd, when they take on the Washington Mystics, while the Pacers' future has yet to be decided.
