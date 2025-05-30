Pacers star Pascal Siakam gets heated with reporter after NBA Playoffs loss
By Matt Reed
The Indiana Pacers came out flat Thursday night in a game that could've sent the Eastern Conference team back to the NBA Finals for the first time in over two decades, but the New York Knicks extended their NBA Playoffs series for at least one more game on Saturday night.
Following the Game 5 loss, Pacers star Pascal Siakam met with reporters to discuss the matchup, and it very quickly turned into a heated encounter with one journalist in particular, Gregg Doyel from the Indy Star.
Doyel seemingly questioned Siakam and the Pacers' effort in the potential close out game, which included asking, "How's that possible?" This came after Siakam stated that the Knicks "played harder" on their Madison Square Garden home court.
The Pacers still have the chance to close out the series on their home turf in Indianapolis on Saturday, however, if a Game 7 does come into play the Knicks will surely be feeling confident if they can come back from 3-1 down.
