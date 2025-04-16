Twitter/X announces DMs are being replaced with 'XChat'
By Tyler Reed
What can be said about social media that hasn't already been said? The sites where we appear to be "social" are the beautiful applications where we let our brains rot.
Twitter was long known as the place where everyone met to discuss, or complain, about everything going on in pop culture.
Then, Tesla owner Elon Musk decided to purchase the site, which created drastic changes for users, including the rise of more bots.
RELATED: Patriots great: Bill Belichick, 'lovely' Jordon Hudson invited to WrestleMania event
Now, it appears the site, now known as 'X', will be moving forward with another change that will surely be okay with all of its users.
According to Dexerto, a member of the software engineer team at X, Zach Warunek, recently tweeted that the direct message feature on the app will soon be gone.
It appears the feature will be replaced by something known as X Chat, which, to me, sounds like a Squilliam Fancyson way to say direct messaging.
Using social media is a part of my everyday life. Do I hate it? Yes. Will I stop using it anytime soon? Absolutely not.
The news that the way we direct message on the bird app is going to stir up more nonsense from those who are not fans of Musk. However, we all will still be using the brain-draining app no matter what.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
VIRAL: Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff
CFB: Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays serving absolute abomination 'Cotton Candy Fries' at home games
NFL: Free agent running back shares staggering workout video with strong message
WNBA: Hailey Van Lith foreshadowed WNBA Draft future with meaningful tattoo
SPORTS MEDIA: Atlanta Braves reporter secured woman's phone number while on live TV