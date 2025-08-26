Tuesday Roundup: Bengals make a deal with Hendrickson, Browns trade a QB, and more
By Tyler Reed
Good Tuesday morning! Wait, Tuesday? Yeah, that's right, your favorite miserable writer is expanding the Roundup.
I just didn't think sharing my feelings two times a week was enough. The people are craving more illustrious content, and I have to give them what they want.
Let's take a look at some of the biggest stories in sports and pop culture to get your Tuesday off to an absolute banger.
We've Got A Deal
The 2024 NFL sack leader is staying with the Cincinnati Bengals. Trey Hendrickson and the Bengals have agreed to a revised contract.
All this talk about top players wanting out, and now it appears everyone is staying home. I get it, I hate leaving home.
Browns Deal A QB
There's a lot of talk about the quarterback room for the Cleveland Browns. Well, that room just got a lot smaller.
NFL insider Adam Schefter has reported the Browns have traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. May Pickett's small hands forever be remembered by the Cleveland faithful.
Now, onto some more highlights you might be craving.
Justin Herbert is in a Hollywood fling.
Caitlin Clark gets her on logo.
Anthony Edwards wants to cram on Yao Ming.
Sonic is dropping new fall treats that are bound to knock your socks off, and possibly move you up a pants size.
Have a great Tuesday, everyone.
