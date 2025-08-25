ESPN NFL analyst rips 'joke' Dallas Cowboys over Micah Parsons contract saga
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Cowboys are always the talk of the NFL given the way owner Jerry Jones portrays his team and the fact that the NFC franchise continually finds unique situations to put the organization into the spotlight; whether for good or for bad.
Given the way this offseason has gone so far though, between star pass rusher Micah Parsons' odd contract dispute with the franchise or Jones and Co. becoming even more focused on the limelight with their Netflix NFL documentary, Dallas could be even more of a circus than usual in 2025 despite actually boasting a very talented offensive roster.
That's why ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky doesn't have the highest of expectations for the Cowboys as they look to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Commanders in the NFC East, and the former Detroit Lions quarterback even stated that Dallas is "becoming a joke."
With the NFL season looming in a little over a week, the Cowboys have Parsons sitting on the sidelines and publicly telling reporters that he doesn't want to be part of the franchise any longer, despite Jones and the front office making it clear that they have no intentions to trade him.
While the Cowboys may be talented with some of their weapons like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, the Parsons saga cannot sit well with the fanbase as the season grows closer.
