ESPN NFL analyst rips 'joke' Dallas Cowboys over Micah Parsons contract saga

Potential NFLPA Executive Director candidate & #Jets legend Darrelle Revis @Revis24 posted this statement regarding the #Cowboys situation with Jerry Jones & Micah Parsons:



“…At the very least the NFLPA should be saying it does not condone what Jerry is doing, that all options… https://t.co/wM464P4379 pic.twitter.com/8Z628MU1nh