Anthony Edwards hilariously claims he’d dunk on Yao Ming
Anthony Edwards is known for two things, his incredible ability with a basketball and his infectious personality. The Minnesota Timberwolves star is one of the funniest players in the league, constantly giving fans hilarious quotes and moments to talk about.
Edwards is a superstar, and he knows it. From talking trash to his peers to walking around Los Angeles chirping at fans after eliminating the Lakers from the playoffs, he's shown that he isn't afraid of anything. This seemingly includes past legends, with Ant claiming he'd dunk on one of the best centers ever.
During the recent Adidas tour in China, Ant had the opportunity to meet with and grab a photo with the Houston Rockets legend. When the picture made its way to Instagram, Edwards half-jokingly commented on it, saying, "I would dunk on Yao shout out to one of da greats."
Anyone who's observed Edwards would be well aware of the fact that while he likely has all the respect in the world for Ming, he would have definitely tried to dunk on Yao if they played in the same era. Considering what he's done to some of the NBA's best shot-blockers, one wouldn't bet against him.
Ming averaged nearly two blocks per game during his career, which was cut short by injury. Although he wasn't quite known as a defensive powerhouse and will never say so, Yao has plenty of reasons to believe he'd have denied Ant's attempts in that situation.
