New York Giants clear path for Jaxson Dart after releasing veteran quarterback
By Matt Reed
The New York Giants are hopeful that their first round pick quarterback selection from this year's NFL Draft will yield big-time results in 2025 and beyond, and head coach Brian Daboll and Co. are so comfortable with the former Ole Miss star that they just released another quarterback.
RELATED: Cleveland Browns trade QB not named Shedeur Sanders ahead of NFL season
Heading into the 2025 season, the Giants will carry three signal callers, including veterans Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, as well as Dart, who many expect to eventually take over the starting role as a potential option to lead the franchise into the future.
According to Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz, the Giants have released Tommy DeVito, who previously became a cult hero with the New York-based organization based on his New Jersey roots.
However, after his 15 minutes of fame expired fans quickly realized that New York was still in desperate need of a long-term quarterback option before Dart was drafted.
The SEC product now has a clear path to eventually surpass Wilson or Winston as the starter, and that at least gives the Giants a legitimate chance to figure out what Dart has at some point in meaningful games this season.
Daboll and the Giants front office are also on the hot seat heading into the season, which means that the likelihood of Dart playing will seemingly increase early on if the team struggles to win games out of the gate.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Bengals make a deal with Hendrickson, Browns trade a QB, and more
MLB: The BBWAA 'created' an award that already exists
NFL: Cleveland Browns trade QB not named Shedeur Sanders to Raiders
SPORTS MEDIA: Ohio State bans Dave Portnoy from stadium ahead of 'Big Noon Kickoff' debut
WNBA: Caitlin Clark, Nike unveil long-awaited signature logo for Fever star