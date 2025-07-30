Travis Hunter reveals nickname he wants to use moving forward during NFL career
By Tyler Reed
The NFL preseason begins on Thursday when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Detroit Lions in the Hall of Fame Game.
That means we will soon be getting NFL action on our screens every week, making the world feel normal once again.
Preseason is the time for fans to get a glimpse at players fighting for roster spots or rookies who are making their debuts.
No rookie has more anticipation behind his debut than Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star, Travis Hunter.
Hunter was a star in his time in college with Colorado. The 2024 Heisman Trophy winner is now looking to electrify fans in the NFL, and he already has his nickname picked out.
In an interview with CBS Sports, Hunter was asked about a potential nickname, and without hesitation, Hunter said it is the "Unicorn."
Unicorn is a great nickname for someone who is hoping to play both sides of the ball throughout his NFL career.
Hunter has made his intentions clear even before the draft that he wants to play both sides. However, the NFL is a different animal compared to his accomplishments in college. The start of Hunter's career will be one of the more interesting storylines to follow as the season begins.
