Wednesday Roundup: Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift getting hitched, Ohio hates Portnoy, and more
By Tyler Reed
It's a good Wednesday morning, and we've got plenty of news to talk about. But I wonder what the biggest story in sports is right now?
Could it be the NFL roster cuts? Or maybe it's something to do with a player known as "The Big Dumper" hitting dingers. No, we all know what brought us here today, so let's get to it.
MORE: Top 10 QBs in ESPN’s Top 100 Players in 2025
Here is the Wednesday Roundup.
Wildest Dreams
On Tuesday, there was a moment when I saw nearly every person I follow on Instagram share a story from their profile. It didn't take me long to figure out why.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have announced their engagement. If Andy Reid doesn't officiate the wedding, then what has this all been for?
He Said, She Said
Ohio State denies reports that they denied Dave Portnoy from entering the stadium in their season opener on Saturday.
However, the damage is already done. Portnoy is diving into this full force, and we will never know the truth, which I'm okay with. This sport needs hatred like this.
MORE: Fantasy Football: Top Picks After 150 Overall
What else do we have going on today? Oh yeah, insane people are threatening dogs. Dylan Raiola was created by God to look like Patrick Mahomes. Kentucky is starting a quarterback who has been in school long enough to earn a doctorate degree. Shedeur Sanders discovers his place on the Cleveland Browns roster. Finally, Caitlin Clark can't believe her eyes as she comments on Sophie Cunningham's latest spicy Instagram post.
Folks, let's have Wednesday. Shall we?
