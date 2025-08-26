Tennis star Frances Tiafoe roasts Carlos Alcaraz for 'horrendous' haircut at US Open
By Josh Sanchez
The biggest tennis stars in the world are in the Big Apple for the 2025 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, New York City.
While it is home of one of the Grand Slam tournaments in tennis, New York City is also known as a fashion hub for the world. So, often times, we see some unique flair added to kits for the tournament.
World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain brought some individual flare to the first round on Monday, but he failed to bring the style and was roasted after debuting a shocking buzzcut.
Alcaraz revealed the haircut stemmed from a mistake his brother made while playing the role of barber, and that led to the complete shave. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, American tennis star Frances Tiafoe couldn't hold back the jokes.
After winning his first round match against Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan in straight sets (6-3, 7-6 (6), 6-3), he spotted Alcaraz in the warmup room and could not believe his eyes.
Tiafoe then met with the media and shared his honest thoughts on the Spaniard's buzz, and he couldn't stop roasting his friend.
"Yeah, it’s horrible. It’s terrible," Tiafoe said.
"I mean, it’s definitely terrible. He’s my guy though. It’s funny. I looked at him and I was like, ‘I guess you’re aerodynamic.' Juan Carlos ‘Mosquito’ was laughing. He was like, Yeah, he’s faster than he already was. I was like, Well, that’s a problem. Yeah, I don’t know who told him that it’s good. I don’t know who told him to do that, but it’s terrible. From a guy who gets haircuts week in, week out, and prides myself on good haircuts, it’s horrendous."
What good is a friend if you can't roast them? You love to see it. Both Tiafoe and Alcaraz will be back in action at the US Open on Wednesday, August 27, with Tiafoe facing fellow American Martin Damm Jr. and Carlito taking onItaly's Mattia Bellucci.
