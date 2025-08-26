Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola thanks 'God' for NFL superstar comparisons
By Matt Reed
The jump from college football to the NFL continues to create opportunities for rising stars like Jayden Daniels and Cam Ward, but one of the NCAA's bigger names still playing in the Big Ten right now has already drawn comparisons to the biggest star at the next level, and it's not necessarily all because of his play on the field.
RELATED: New York Giants clear path for Jaxson Dart after releasing veteran quarterback
Nebraska Cornhuskers star Dylan Raiola is entering another year leading his college football team in Lincoln, and he's finally starting to embrace the conversation that's come along with him being one of the top names in the Big Ten. For awhile now there's been lots of talks about his appearance, which is wildly similar to Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes.
The two have been spotted hanging out together in the past, and Raiola has admitted that he wants to mirror his game after Mahomes because of all the success that he's had at the professional level.
Raiola recently stated that he's starting to accept the comparisons to Mahomes, mainly because of the fact that he cannot control the similarities in their looks.
"I can't get mad at God for making me look like [Mahomes]," Raiola said ahead of the 2025 college football season.
There's a solid chance that football fans could see both Mahomes and Raiola together at the NFL level if the Nebraska standout has another strong season, but given how set Kansas City is at quarterback it probably wouldn't be on the same team.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Bengals make a deal with Hendrickson, Browns trade a QB, and more
MLB: The BBWAA 'created' an award that already exists
NFL: Cleveland Browns trade QB not named Shedeur Sanders to Raiders
SPORTS MEDIA: Ohio State bans Dave Portnoy from stadium ahead of 'Big Noon Kickoff' debut
WNBA: Caitlin Clark, Nike unveil long-awaited signature logo for Fever star