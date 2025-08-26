A Red Sox pitcher received a threat against his dog via wife's social media
By now, stories detailing threats against Major League Baseball players levied via disgruntled social media users hardly constitutes news.
Boston Red Sox pitchers have been a frequent, particular target for months. In May, veteran reliever Liam Hendriks told The Athletic that "almost everyone in this clubhouse" was receiving threats on social media almost daily. The problem had not abated by July, prompting Red Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito to confront commissioner Rob Manfred personally.
The story is not that the threats continue, but that they're still reaching players in new, even more depraved ways.
The latest threat revealed by the wife of new Red Sox pitcher Dustin May plumbs the depths of human depravity.
On an Instagram story this week, May's wife shared a screenshot of a message she received from a since-deleted account with the handle "dustinmaywilldie" showing a picture of the couple's dog.
"Ill [sic] cook this dog for dinner," the message read.
A source told The Big Lead she received the message after May allowed five runs in 4.1 innings in the Red Sox's 7-2 loss to the Yankees on Sunday in New York.
May welcomed a July trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Red Sox, who had a spot in their starting rotation for him as they attempt to lock up a postseason berth.
But the culture among Boston sports fans is more intense than that in Los Angeles. Fans' feelings toward professional athletes run hotter and colder there than most media markets, if any. The proliferation of legalized sports gambling only seems to have exacerbated that effect for the worse.
Not only did May learn that lesson the hard way — his wife and dog did, too.
