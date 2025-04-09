Tony Hinchcliffe didn't win over WWE fans with commentary appearance
By Tyler Reed
The WWE's decision to move its iconic 'Monday Night Raw' to Netflix has seemingly been a home run move.
Since their start on the streaming giant, it seems there has been more crossover with other forms of entertainment.
Now, for someone who solely tunes in for professional wrestling, that is not the good news that it may seem to be for the front office.
Wrestling fans have a hard time trusting someone from outside their world to respect the sport and its long history.
So, when comedian Tony Hinchcliffe jumped on commentary during a match this past Monday, he was already behind with fans.
Hinchcliffe is known for his roasting style of comedy and his joke on Big E did not go over well with the fans, and evidently, did not land well with some backstage.
According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com, Hinchcliffe's moment at the commentary table was referred to as a "dud" with sources that spoke with Sapp.
Hinchcliffe mentioned that he has been a fan of wrestling since the Attitude Era at the beginning of his spot with the commentary team. While the joke on Big E may have landed in that era, it doesn't appear that audience is around to share a laugh with the comedian anymore.
