Texas football program shares gorgeous look at renovated locker room
By Tyler Reed
All eyes will be on the Texas Longhorns football program this season as the team will have many reasons for fans to tune in.
The first being that quarterback Arch Manning has finally been given the keys to the offense. Many are already dubbing him the king of college football, and in one month, we will know how true that is.
The second thing that stands out about the Longhorns is that they are actually being predicted to be a really good team.
Not that I look into preseason polls closely, but many have the Longhorns as the best team in the country heading into the season.
Even if they don't live up to the hype on the field, at least they can walk back to a locker room that looks better than any place I've ever lived.
On Wednesday, the team shared a new look at their locker room. I haven't seen a lot of college football locker rooms, but I can confidently say this is one of the best I have ever seen.
Maybe the SEC is onto something with their whole "It just means more" mantra. If you were a player, would you really want to go back to a dorm after hanging out in there? Do Texas players even live in dorms now that NIL is a thing? Who knows. But if they do, I'd much rather live in this locker room.
