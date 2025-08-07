ESPN celebrates Lee Corso's 90th birthday with iconic College GameDay headgear clip
By Tyler Reed
ESPN changed everything fans know about college football when they created College GameDay. The countdown show brought people to their televisions far before kickoff, and created legendary moments along the way.
Lee Corso may have coached at the college level for 15 years, but he will forever be remembered as everyone's favorite college football analyst.
The legendary analyst is riding into the sunset after his final appearance on the show, which will take place in Columbus, Ohio, where Ohio State will take on Texas.
Today, the college football world is celebrating Corso's 90th birthday. ESPN shared an iconic moment on the set of College GameDay to celebrate Corso's big day.
Don't get me wrong, College GameDay still hits on a Saturday morning while you prepare to watch your squad bring home a dub. But there was something magical about those early years with Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, and Chris Fowler.
Those three were like our fun uncles who told us the current stories involving a sport we love so deeply, and Corso was the uncle who would have a few drinks and maybe pass out in the yard before any of the games started.
If we could say anything to Corso on his big day, it would just be, thank you. Thank you for making your life part of ours. But can you not pick Brutus the Buckeye in your final headgear selection?
