NFL fans rejoice as HBO's 'Hard Knocks' returns with Buffalo Bills
By Tyler Reed
The NFL season is kind of back as the league's preseason kicked off with the Los Angeles Chargers and Detroit Lions meeting in the Hall of Fame Game last week.
However, preseason is just that tease, like a trio appetizer at Applebee's before your quesadilla burger comes out.
Fans are anxiously waiting for the start of the new season and were given another appetizer on Tuesday night with the start of HBO's "Hard Knocks."
The show's beginning has basically become a national holiday because it means we are getting closer and closer to the start of a new season.
This season, HBO is following the Buffalo Bills. The Bills were once again the bridesmaids of the AFC, after falling to the Kansas City Chiefs this past season in the AFC Championship.
A new season means new opportunities. Bills quarterback Josh Allen is coming off of an MVP season, and marrying the love of his love Hailee Steinfeld. So basically, that means he could be virtually unstoppable this season.
I'm a Detroit Lions fan, so I will argue that no team is more deserving to hoist a Lombardi Trophy than the Lions. But if there were a team I would be okay with winning it instead of the Lions, it would be the Bills. September, can you get here any quicker?
