Chicago Bulls bringing back iconic red pinstripe uniforms
By Tyler Reed
The Chicago Bulls have recently decided to continue trusting the process under head coach Billy Donovan as the two parties agreed on a contract extension.
The Bulls haven't been a real threat to the Eastern Conference in over a decade, so naturally, they are hoping to stick with a plan that is not working, in hopes that it will work.
So, the Bulls may not be a top team anytime soon, but the franchise is for sure winning in the uniform department with the return of their iconic red pinstripe jerseys.
"Chicago unveiled its Statement jerseys for the 2025-26 season on Tuesday, with the iconic black uniforms with red pinstripes, which debuted during the Michael Jordan era, making their return. It's the third Statement Edition uniform throughout the franchise's almost 60-year history," wrote Anthony Gharib of ESPN.
The jerseys were made famous by the 1990s Bulls, who were led by none other than Michael Jordan.
This is truly the look. Don't get me wrong, the red uniforms have become legendary thanks to MJ. But the black with the red pinstripes is just giving my craving for nostalgia an overload.
Take a note from the Bulls. If you're going to be a terrible team, at least make sure your look is on point when you take the court.
