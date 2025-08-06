WNBA fans react as another thrown dildo hits Sophie Cunningham during a game
It's a weird time in the WNBA; one of the latest trends that's going around is partly hilarious and partly weird. During multiple games recently, the league has seen green dildos thrown onto the court, much to the amusement of some and the horror of others.
During a recent game between the Indiana Fever and the Los Angeles Sparks, another one of these now-expected objects made its way to the court. However, this time it hit a player, none other than the Fever's Sophie Cunningham. The clip went viral on social media, and fans had a lot to say.
"I thought the dildo guy was arrested? How is this still happening?" questioned one fan. "This is getting a bit out of hand, what if she had gotten hurt," another commented.
"Don't get me wrong. I think The Green Dildoer is funny. But I find it hard to believe someone can throw a dildo onto a basketball court in public and no one nearby sees then do it," a third fan observed.
"What color is it? I put my mortgage on this!" wrote a fourth fan. "I know everyone is getting really riled up about this but I just think it's objectively hilarious," claimed a fifth.
Whatever side of the issue fans lie on, it's starting to become apparent that this situation is going a bit too far. There have been efforts made to curb it, but it is hard to say with confidence that this was the final time it will happen during a game.
