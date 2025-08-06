Mike Vrabel bloodied after NFL scuffle breaks out between Commanders, Patriots
By Matt Reed
It's been years since Mike Vrabel retired from the NFL after a long, successful career at linebacker but apparently it's still tough for the head coach to give up his tendencies as a player.
RELATED: NFL insider reveals tough reality facing J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings
The New England Patriots legend appeared alongside him team Wednesday during a joint-practice with the Washington Commanders, and to nobody's surprise there was a scuffle between both teams that eventually involved Vrabel.
After both sets of players were seen getting into a fight, Vrabel was spotted coming out of scrum bleeding and that's no shock to anyone that ever saw the former NFL star dominate on the defensive side of the football.
Vrabel is making his triumphant return to the Patriots after spending a few years away with the Tennessee Titans, and with young quarterback Drake Maye leading the team he'll be hoping he can restore his former team to winning ways.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: National League MVP race gets major dark horse candidate in Phillies star
NFL: ESPN analyst believes Denver Broncos' ceiling this season is a Super Bowl appearance
NBA: Celtics star states NBA championship goal despite Jayson Tatum's absence
SPORTS MEDIA: Shaquille O’Neal makes bizarre dress bet over Cowboys-Eagles clash
VIRAL: Humpback whale frighteningly crashes into fishing boat off coast of New Hampshire