Taylor Swift's new album title revealed in 'New Heights' promo with Travis Kelce
By Josh Sanchez
Jason and Travis Kelce generated some buzz when the duo teased a VERY special guest for this week's episode of their wildly popular New Heights podcast. It didn't take long for internet sleuths and Swifties to figure out that Taylor Swift was going to make an appearance.
A few hours later, it was confirmed that Swift would be sitting down with her Kansas City Chiefs boyfriend and his former NFL-playing brother to discuss a wide range of topics.
Then, at 12:12 a.m. on August 12, Swift dropped the bombshell.
A new teaser for the podcast episode dropped and Swift revealed the name of her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."
Swift's appearance on New Heights is set to drop on Wednesday and we may just be set up to see the biggest podcast episode of all time.
Between the show's already huge fanbase and Swift's rabid fans who eat up anything she puts up, there is no denying the demand will be there. It may just be the crossover episode that takes New Heights to, um, new heights.
