NFL owner Mark Davis models $14 million replica house after Raiders stadium
By Matt Reed
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the most unique stadiums in the NFL, and their Sin City team owner is going to have a very similar looking building coming soon when his multi-million dollar mansion is completed.
RELATED: Cowboys star Dak Prescott makes bold claim after NFL preseason meeting with Rams
Raiders owner Mark Davis is heavily involved in everything that goes on with his franchise, so it only makes sense that his everyday home would look almost identical to where the NFL team plays its home games; Allegiant Stadium.
Davis is building a $14 million replica home that mirrors the AFC West team's new stadium after the Raiders moved to Vegas back in 2020.
With the Raiders finally boasting an exciting young roster that features talents like Brock Bowers, Geno Smith and Ashton Jeanty perhaps Davis and his team will make a playoff push to challenge Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Red Sox's bizarre Roman Anthony contract incentives draw media scrutiny
NFL: Deion Sanders reveals how Shedeur Sanders prepared for Cleveland Browns preseason debut
NBA: Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James has better chance to win in a Cleveland return
SPORTS MEDIA: Eagles-Bengals NFL preseason game makes history with all-female camera crew
VIRAL: 'King of the Hill' returns on Hulu with a Texas original: Nolan Ryan