Brewers star pulls rare Pokemon card during MLB team's wild winning streak
By Matt Reed
The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in Major League Baseball right now, and one of the NL team's star players just had himself a phenomenal moment, however, it wasn't on the diamond.
The Brewers are winners of seven straight games and find themselves in first place in the NL Central, and while Jacob Misiorowski has been a phenomenal pitcher this season for Milwaukee he just had himself quite the scene in the team's clubhouse while pulling Pokemon cards.
Misiorowski was spotted pulling cards out of a random Pokemon pack, and as the team's luck would have it, the young pitcher ended up grabbing a very rare Charizard card out of the bunch before celebrating with his teammates.
The Brewers talent has gone 4-1 since being called up to the major leagues this season, and even made the NL All-Star team despite his brief time in MLB.
