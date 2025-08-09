The Big Lead

NBA 2025 Christmas Day schedule revealed

The NBA's 2025 Christmas Day games promise to be spectacular, with a 5-game slate revealing some tasty matchups.

By Divij Kulkarni

The NBA logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers.
The NBA logo is seen on the court before the game between the Boston Celtics and the Portland Trail Blazers. / Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Christmas Day is always special for the NBA; it's the one day of the regular season that guarantees stellar matchups between the best teams and the biggest stars. It's inevitably also filled with narratives, making it a must-watch spectacle for every fan of the game.

The teams that play on Christmas Day change from year to year, although the legendary franchises almost always make it. During the 2025-26 season, it's going to be no different, with Shams Charania recently revealing the five-game slate the league has prepared for its fans on the big day.

RELATED: NBA 2025-26 Opening Night schedule: Lakers take on Warriors, KD back in Oklahoma City

NBA Christmas Day 2025 on ABC and ESPN:

Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks

San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder

Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers

Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

These all promise to be elite matchups in their own right. The Boston Celtics would usually be involved, although Jayson Tatum's injury seems to have scuttled those plans. In any case, the premier Eastern Conference matchup will see the Cavs at MSG trying to claim a big win.

Victor Wembanyama will face off against the reigning champs, Kevin Durant, and the Rockets will match up with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Stephen Curry and former Splash Brother Klay Thompson will face off, too, and the recent Wolves-Nuggets playoff rivalry will also be represented.

Overall, this Christmas Day promises to be one for the ages for the NBA. With two months still left in the offseason, fans can hardly contain their excitement following this reveal.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

MLB: Red Sox's bizarre Roman Anthony contract incentives draw media scrutiny

NFL: Deion Sanders reveals how Shedeur Sanders prepared for Cleveland Browns preseason debut

NBA: Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James has better chance to win in a Cleveland return

SPORTS MEDIA: Eagles-Bengals NFL preseason game makes history with all-female camera crew

VIRAL: 'King of the Hill' returns on Hulu with a Texas original: Nolan Ryan

Home/NBA