NBA 2025 Christmas Day schedule revealed
Christmas Day is always special for the NBA; it's the one day of the regular season that guarantees stellar matchups between the best teams and the biggest stars. It's inevitably also filled with narratives, making it a must-watch spectacle for every fan of the game.
The teams that play on Christmas Day change from year to year, although the legendary franchises almost always make it. During the 2025-26 season, it's going to be no different, with Shams Charania recently revealing the five-game slate the league has prepared for its fans on the big day.
RELATED: NBA 2025-26 Opening Night schedule: Lakers take on Warriors, KD back in Oklahoma City
NBA Christmas Day 2025 on ABC and ESPN:
Cleveland Cavaliers at New York Knicks
San Antonio Spurs at Oklahoma City Thunder
Houston Rockets at Los Angeles Lakers
Dallas Mavericks at Golden State Warriors
Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets
These all promise to be elite matchups in their own right. The Boston Celtics would usually be involved, although Jayson Tatum's injury seems to have scuttled those plans. In any case, the premier Eastern Conference matchup will see the Cavs at MSG trying to claim a big win.
Victor Wembanyama will face off against the reigning champs, Kevin Durant, and the Rockets will match up with Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Stephen Curry and former Splash Brother Klay Thompson will face off, too, and the recent Wolves-Nuggets playoff rivalry will also be represented.
Overall, this Christmas Day promises to be one for the ages for the NBA. With two months still left in the offseason, fans can hardly contain their excitement following this reveal.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Red Sox's bizarre Roman Anthony contract incentives draw media scrutiny
NFL: Deion Sanders reveals how Shedeur Sanders prepared for Cleveland Browns preseason debut
NBA: Stephen A. Smith believes LeBron James has better chance to win in a Cleveland return
SPORTS MEDIA: Eagles-Bengals NFL preseason game makes history with all-female camera crew
VIRAL: 'King of the Hill' returns on Hulu with a Texas original: Nolan Ryan