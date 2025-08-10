Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao shocks by regaining number one welterweight ranking
By Matt Reed
Boxing has seen a lot of turnover in recent years, especially during the social media era as new faces of the sport like Jake Paul continue to grow it with their massive personalities and big-time pay-per-view events.
However, one of boxing's most notable names of the past few decades is still not only relevant but also finding himself back in the world championship mix based on recent WBC standings that were released over the weekend.
46 year old legend Manny Pacquiao finds himself back in the number one spot in the WBC welterweight world rankings, and despite hie age and his involvement in politics over the years the Filipino is still firmly entrenched in the boxing community.
