MLB News: Umpire Jen Pawol breaks critical glass ceiling in Braves-Marlins game
One day after Jen Pawol made history as the first female umpire to work a Major League Baseball game, as the first-base ump in Saturday's game between the Miami Marlins and Atlanta Braves.
Sunday, Pawol will be beind home plate for the series finale between the teams at Truist Park in Cumberland, Georgia.
Pawol got called up from Triple-A because the Braves and Marlins were playing a doubleheader. It is a typical for a fifth umpire to be added for a series with a doubleheader, so the home plate umpire in Game 1 can skip Game 2.
Pawol was the third-base umpire in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader. Now, she will face one of the least-appreciated jobs in professional sports: calling balls and strikes.
In a rare instance of MLB holding a press conference specifically for an umpire, Pawol talked about the occasion between games of Saturday's doubleheader.
"I’m just so grateful to my family, to Major League Baseball for just creating such an amazing work environment," she said. "To all the umpires that I work with … it’s just amazing camaraderie. We’re having fun out there — we’re working hard but we’re having fun. I was so thankful.”
"The dream actually came true today, and I’m still living in it," she said.
