Jason, Travis Kelce tease special New Heights guest, fans convinced it's Taylor Swift

Jason and Travis Kelce are gearing up for a VERY special guest on their 'New Heights' podcast, with many fans convinced it is Taylor Swift.

By Josh Sanchez

Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce attend the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers
Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce attend the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for another run ahead of the 2025 NFL season, but first, he and brother Jason have something major up their sleeves.

On Monday morning, the Kelce brothers teased a "VERY special guest" ahead of this week's episode of the New Heights podcast.

Instantly, fans went wild, and everyone seemed to have the same guess.

From the silhouette to the orange background and Jason Kelce's Taylor Swift shirt, everyone immediately jumped to the conclusion that the one and only Taylor Swift will be on the pod.

"If this is Taylor I will sh*t my pants," one person responded on X. Another got straight to the point: "Shirt midnights orange, and that’s a photo of Tay YALLLLLLLL I AM CRAZY?"

Not everyone was on board, with a follower urging the Kelces not to bring Swift on the podcast.

"Please please please don’t have Taylor on the show she will ruin the vibe," the wrote.

But, ultimately, the general consensus was that bringing Swift on the podcast would de huge numbers. "Man this is going to be the biggest podcast in the history of the world," a fan added. And they're probably not wrote. We'll just have to stay tuned.

Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles
Taylor Swift at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles / Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY

