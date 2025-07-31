WNBA’s 2025 ratings show big spike compared to 2024
The WNBA is one of the fastest-growing sports leagues in the world. After struggling for a long time, the premier professional basketball league for women is enjoying a serious spike in interest. Their stars are becoming household names, and the effects of that can be seen in the ratings.
The 2025 regular season began on May 16th, and we are now well past the All-Star break. With each team having played 25 or more games, the ratings for this year are already out. And despite Caitlin Clark missing serious time, the W's viewership has only increased.
For total WNBA games, the average viewership is up by 21 percent compared to the full 2024 season. One of the major draws for the league has been the popularity of Caitlin Clark; however, despite her missing 13 games, the team's viewership has also increased by 7 percent.
That's not all, the rest of the league is also starting to pull its weight more; the viewership for games not involving the Indiana Fever is up by a whopping 37 percent. That's remarkable and noteworthy, as it shows that they're promoting their other stars better, too.
If they continue to capitalize on their newfound market, the W will quickly outgrow their tag of being kept afloat by the NBA. There is a long way for them to go, but the new NBC deal that kicks in next year is sure to have a positive impact on these numbers, along with the league's finances.
