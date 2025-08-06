Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham continue to hilariously chirp one another on TikTok
By Tyler Reed
Love it or hate it, Caitlin Clark is the face of the WNBA. That doesn't mean she is the best player, but it does mean she is the biggest attraction in the league.
The Indiana Fever hit the lottery, literally, when they were given the opportunity to take Clark first overall last season. But something was missing from their roster.
The Fever made some roster changes this past offseason that saw the team bring in former Phoenix Mercury star Sophie Cunningham, whose star has gotten even bigger since arriving in Indiana.
Cunningham is now hosting a podcast with hopes of taking her career to the next level, but just like every athlete, Cunningham can count on her friends to knock her down a peg.
The Fever star recently shared a TikTok that got Clark's attention. Clark decided to do a little trolling in the comments.
Clark has long trolled Cunningham's social media posts, this being the latest. But Cunningham's response may be the clear winner.
In response to Clark's "focus on basketball" comment, Cunningham said, "maybe a brand will make a fully body wet suit for your pale ass too... we all win!"
That comment has since been deleted, but nobody should be taking these comments seriously. The duo has been having fun like that since Cunningham joined the team.
